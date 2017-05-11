The supply chain industry is becoming one of the most progressive adopters of new products, solutions and technologies. As an industry, we are creating radical innovations with augmented reality, virtual reality, advanced robotics, real-time inventory tracking, and exploring how 3-D printing could completely disrupt the supply chain in the next 10 years. While many of these ideas still need quite a bit of research and development, most agree that both drones and automatic guided vehicles ...
