Top 10 Forklift Manufacturers of 2017

Toyota Industries Corp., based in Kariya, Aichi, Japan, had revenues of $19.237 billion for fiscal year 2017. In addition to forklifts sold under the Toyota and Raymond brands, the company also manufactures automobiles (primarily the Yaris/Vitz and RAV4 brands), automotive air conditioning equipment, electronic parts and textile machinery. The company's revenues solely from the material handling/forklift market were $8.562 billion (a decline by 3% from FY 2016), as Toyota continues its reign as the largest lift truck manufacturer in the world.

The KION Group is made up of several lift truck brands, including Linde, STILL, Fenwick, Baoli, OM STILL and Voltas, as well as a Supply Chain Solutions segment that includes the Dematic, Egemin and Retrotech brands. Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, KION’s Industrial Trucks segment had revenues of $5.478 billion in 2016. That represents a gain of 3.1% over the previous year (again, just for the Industrial Trucks segment). The company as a whole posted revenues of $5.878 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift, Engine & Turbocharger Holdings Ltd. (M-FET) is a holding company 100% owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., a $38 billion Japanese industrial conglomerate. M-FET itself is a collection of various forklift businesses, which includes Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd., UniCarriers Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Ltd. As of October 2017, Mitsubishi Nichiyu will be integrated with UniCarriers through a company split. M-FET’s revenues in 2016 were $6.498 billion; Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift’s revenues were $2.316 billion. When the two business units are combined later this year, M-FET’s total forklift sales will make it the third largest forklift manufacturer.

As noted in the following slide, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift, Engine & Turbocharger Holdings Ltd. (M-FET) is a collection of various forklift businesses, which will formally be integrated later this fall, resulting in the third largest forklift manufacturer. Focusing just on UniCarrier’s forklift sales for 2016, the business unit had sales of $1.523 billion.

Komatsu Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, had revenues of $15.415 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. The company's construction, mining and utility equipment division, which includes forklifts, had revenues of $13.479 billion. According to Statista, Komatsu's forklift business accounts for roughly 6% of sales for the division, which would put Komatsu's forklift business at roughly $809 million.

Forklifts have been in commercial use for at least 100 years, and they still perform the same basic task of lifting, moving and lowering loads from one spot to another. That being said, the features and capabilities of these industrial trucks continue to evolve, particularly in terms of safety (for the operators as well as pedestrians), ergonomics and alternative fuel sources.

According to the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), the trade group representing lift truck manufacturers, 2015 was the best year in the past 20 years for factory shipments of industrial trucks for Classes I and II vehicles (electric riders) and Class III (motorized hand). It was also the best year since the pre-recession era of 2006 for Classes IV and V vehicles (internal combustion engine). Even so, a survey of lift truck manufacturers conducted by the ITA reveals a trend toward reduction in lift truck fleet size, primarily due to the increased availability of fleet data usage as well as the trucks themselves being more productive and durable. Almost half (47%) the lift truck manufacturers polled believe this trend will continue, while 53% do not.

With the eyes of the world (or at least some of them) on forklifts this month in recognition of National Forklift Safety Day, we again are presenting our ranking of the 10 largest global manufacturers of forklifts as ranked by revenue. These suppliers play an outsized role in providing some of the leading material handling technologies and vehicles used worldwide by companies to manage their warehouses and distribution centers. All financial figures are stated in U.S. dollars, based on the relevant exchange rate as of December 31, 2016. The information was provided by the companies, unless otherwise noted.