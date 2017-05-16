International Technical Coatings (ITC) has introduced its Architectural Fencing System (AFS) to the material handling industry, for multiple warehouse applications including safety, security and retention.

When configuring a warehouse environment, one challenge is securing the back of a structure, keeping materials from being pushed off or falling from the back of racks. AFS securely adheres to rack systems, preventing products and materials from falling as well as providing safety assurance for the parts of the warehouse where smaller items are stored.

In addition, AFS is suitable for any area that needs to be fenced off in a warehouse to bring an extra level of security including high priced items, office space or safety precautions such as hazardous materials. Installed indoor and outdoor, AFS is customizable for any configuration.

