30 Supply Chain Leaders Under 30—Class of 2017

As the current Baby Boomer-dominated generation of supply chain leaders starts to reach retirement age, the industry will increasingly need to tap into the younger generations of managers and influencers.
Our recent 2017 Salary Survey points out that only 2% of the total population of material handling and logistics professionals are in their 20s, which indicates that succession planning hasn’t been very high on current managers’ to-do lists. That’s going to have to change to ensure the long-term health of the industry.
For the past three years, the Institute for Supply Management has teamed up with ThomasNet to identify and then celebrate young professionals in the supply chain field who are making a difference in their companies and organizations. One of the goals of their “30 Under 30” project, of course, is to encourage more young people to come into the field, and to enlist more mentors to help develop these Millennials into savvy supply chain professionals.
Out of the 30 “rising stars,” one megawatt-star is picked each year, and this year that honor goes to Dan Kaskinen, a 29-year-old strategic sourcing manager with Sonic Automotive Inc., based in Charlotte, N.C., one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. One of his biggest accomplishments is the creation of a formalized partner request process, involving a web portal and a submission database. He’s also developed a formal RFP process, and has managed more than $13 million in spend through formal RFPs to date.
According to Kaskinen, the biggest misconception about Millennials is “that we need constant feedback because we want a pat on the back. We want it because we’re ambitious and want to perform at a high level, so if we’re making a poor decision, we can take corrective action today—not next year.”
All of the other 29 supply chain leaders are accomplished and ambitious as well, and you can learn more about each of the stars here.
Andrew Bagni, age 29, is a procurement manager with General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Va.
Andrew Boone, age 26, is manager of finance and planning with Graphic Packaging International Inc., Atlanta, Ga.
Gerardo Cabrera, age 23, is global commodity manager with Flex, Guadalajara, Mexico.
Kiara Conde, age 26, is a transformation analyst, wells, with Shell Exploration and Production Co., Houston, Texas.
Abhishek "Abhi" Dahiya, age 29, is global commodity management senior advisor with Dell Technologies, Round Rock, Texas.
Amanda DeCook, age 27, is a sourcing associate with A.T. Kearney, London, England.
Sarah DiPietro, age 26, is a supply chain analyst with 3M Company, St. Paul, Minn.
John Fowler, age 26, is a production supervisor with Halliburton, Spring, Texas.
Jonathan "Jon" Futryk, age 28, is a senior sourcing specialist with Crown Equipment Corp., New Bremen, Ohio.
Anthony Garwood, age 27, is lead commodity management specialist with GE Aviation, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Corey Gustafson, age 27, is a senior buyer with Deluxe Corp., Shoreview, Minn.
Nicholas "Nick" Imison, age 24, is a subcontract administrator with Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif.
Elaine Jolliff, age 30, is a purchasing and supply management specialist contracting officer and team leader with the U.S. Postal Service, Washington, D.C.
Daniel "Dan" Kaskinen, age 29, is strategic sourcing manager with Sonic Automotive Inc., Charlotte, N.C.
Teddy Lee Knox, age 29, is a strategic operations manager with Zipline Logistics, Columbus, Ohio.
Peter LaFave, age 25, is a strategic sourcing consultant with Anthem Inc., Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Lisa Marie, age 28, is manager, transformation, with Arconic (formerly Alcoa Inc.), Pittsburgh, Pa.
Brian Meyer, age 28, is sourcing leader—minerals and global components, with Owens Corning, Toledo, Ohio.
Matthew "Matt" Montana, age 28, is category lead, senior, with Pacific Gas and Electric Co., San Ramon, Calif.
Barbara Noseda, age 29, is a global sourcing associate, external manufacturing supply integration, with LifeScan, a Johnson & Johnson company, Chesterbrook, Pa.
Jeff Novak, age 26, is lead commodity manager with U.S. Steel Corp., Pittsburgh, Pa.
Andrew Paulsen, age 26, is senior buyer with SpaceX, Hawthorne, Calif.
Blake Pryor, age 29, is a supply chain management advisor with Chevron, Luanda, Angola.
Bernadette Quiriconi, age 30, is Fortive business system leader with Fluke Corp., Everett, Wash.
Sara Robichaux, age 29, is strategic sourcing category lead—services with Apache Corp., Houston, Texas.
Michaela Romanias, age 26, is an asset scheduler with DuPont, Wilmington, Del.
Subhash Segireddy, age 27, is supply chain program manager—network strategy & analytics, with Cisco Systems, San Jose, Calif.
Ruchir Sud, age 28, is finished vehicle logistics operations NAFTA, with FCA US, Auburn Hills, Mich.
Jaime Todd, age 27, is a business analyst, supply management, with American Red Cross, Charlotte, N.C.
Tianhou "Tian" Zhong, age 25, is a senior analyst, global strategic sourcing, with Coach Inc.
The Latest MH&L Products, Services and Equipment
Drones & Autonomous Vehicles
Trump & the Supply Chain
MH&L's Exclusive Salary Surveys
Trends in Material Handling & Logistics
PISCES
Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×