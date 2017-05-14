It's no secret that 32% of the 4.7 million injuries that occur on the job per year are a direct result of improper handling of materials. Whether it's the result of lifting or lowering, repetitive movements, colliding with equipment, slipping, tripping or falling, the injury rate is high. And for the last 15 years, this percentage has been very consistent. “These numbers tell us that what we have been doing isn't working," explains Blake McGowan, certified ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Can Better Ergonomics Relieve the Stress of Material Mishandling?" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.