The other day I was talking to a friend of mine who is an over-the-road driver. He was complaining that he feels like he's being watched while he's driving his truck. He explained that the sensors in his truck, which at first just logged his driving time and location, are now providing even more behavioral data. For example, if he brakes quickly, he'll receive communication from the company asking if he's ok. While that might sound like the company is showing commendable ...