Top 15 Biggest 3PLs in the US - 2016

In 2015 3PL net revenues grew 4.5% in 2015, according to Armstrong and Associates.

Comparing 2014 to 2015, overall gross revenues had a small (2.2%) increase due to the reduction in fuel prices and the resulting reduction in fuel surcharge revenue.

For 2015, the domestic transportation management 3PL segment leads the way with net revenue growth of 12.4%. International transportation management rebounded with 4.8% net revenue growth. Dedicated contract carriage net revenue saw muted growth of 4% due to ample carrier capacity in the market.

The overall U.S. market expanded to $161.2 billion.