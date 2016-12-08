Top 15 Biggest 3PLs in the US - 2016

In 2015 3PL net revenues grew 4.5% in 2015, according to Armstrong and Associates.
Comparing 2014 to 2015, overall gross revenues had a small (2.2%) increase due to the reduction in fuel prices and the resulting reduction in fuel surcharge revenue.
For 2015, the domestic transportation management 3PL segment leads the way with net revenue growth of 12.4%. International transportation management rebounded with 4.8% net revenue growth. Dedicated contract carriage net revenue saw muted growth of 4% due to ample carrier capacity in the market.
The overall U.S. market expanded to $161.2 billion.
As a non-asset- based supply chain management company, CEVA Logistics designs and implements solutions in both freight management and contract logistics. Over 42,000 dedicated employees, working in 17 regional clusters around the globe, provide viable answers to the most challenging supply chain questions. CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide services across its integrated worldwide network, where its focus is equally on general business and the specialist needs of the automotive, consumer & retail, energy, healthcare, industrial and technology sectors.
2015 revenues: $2.31 billion
DB Schenker stands for the transportation and logistics activities of Deutsche Bahn. With around 2,000 locations in all of the world’s most important economic regions, DB Schenker has a global network geared toward customer service, quality and sustainability. The company currently has 95,700 employees. DB Schenker offers integrated services from a single source: seamless transportation chains across all carriers—whether freight train, truck, ship or airplane—combined with complex additional logistical services. DB Schenker comprises the DB Schenker Rail and DB Schenker Logistics Business Units. With 64,000 employees, DB Schenker Logistics offers European land transport, global air and ocean freight, logistics solutions and global supply chain management from a single source. DB Schenker Rail, the rail freight company of Deutsche Bahn, provides European rail freight transport with 31,000 employees.
2015 revenues: $2.68 billion
The Panalpina Group is a provider of supply chain solutions. Panalpina combines its core products of air freight, ocean freight and logistics to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers’ supply chains. Energy Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. Panalpina operates a global network with some 500 offices in more than 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 90 countries. It employs over 16,000 people worldwide.
2015 revenues: $278 billion
FedEx Trade Networks provides a full suite of integrated air and ocean freight forwarding solutions tailored to customers’ needs. This division incorporated the duty and tax data services of WorldTariff with Trade & Customs Advisory Services, which is designed to streamline, automate, and simplify the international shipping process, as well as provide comprehensive trade information. FedEx Trade Networks was the first company to provide a duty and tax application on its website.
2015 revenues: $3.71 billion
Exel is a contract logistics provider employing 47,000 associates at more than 500 sites throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Its supply chain design, consulting, warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation services help companies be more productive, more efficient and more competitive. Exel is part of the Supply Chain division of Deutsche Post DHL, which has 285,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories around the world. Deutsche Post DHL is the parent company of DHL, a provider of international express, overland transport and air freight services. Being part of the global DHL Supply Chain and sister company to DHL Express allows Exel to add more value to its customers’ supply chain management solutions in the Americas and around the world.
2015 revenues: $3.30 billion
Schneider is a provider of truckload, logistics and intermodal services. Its solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, and port logistics services. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., Schneider has provided expert transportation and logistics solutions for 80 years. Schneider provides services throughout North America and China. The U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership recognizes Schneider’s enterprise-wide commitment to the environment. All three of Schneider’s business sectors (Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics) are SmartWay Transport members.
2015 revenues: $3.348 billion
Established in 1925, and celebrating a 90-year milestone, Burris Logistics operates an expanding network of temperature controlled warehousing and distribution centers from Florida to Massachusetts. This fifth-generation, family-owned enterprise provides logistics, transportation and supply chain solutions coast to coast through four distinct operating divisions: Burris Custom Retail Distribution, Burris PRW Plus (Public Refrigerated Warehousing), Burris Transportation and Honor Foods (a redistributor of frozen, refrigerated and dry food service products).
2015 revenues: $3.52 billion
Hub Group is a transportation management company that provides intermodal, highway and logistics services. The company’s goal is to implement strategic freight management plans that allow it to best serve each customer. The company’s intermodal strategy gives customers access to a fleet of over 28,000 of its own 53-foot freight containers, and over 65,000 rail assets. Hub Highway is a $300 million over-the-road brokerage business fueled by a 22,000+ carrier base. Hub Group Trucking, its in-house drayage operation, offers intermodal drayage, international drayage and dedicated truck services. Its intermodal drayage footprint includes nearly 2,800 drivers with 28 terminals nationwide. Unyson Logistics is a 3PL that offers multi-modal capabilities that guarantee supply chain savings through its services, technology and expertise, which includes structured account management, continuous improvement programs and business intelligence. Mode Transportation, a Hub Group company, is a 3PL focused on delivering truck brokerage and intermodal services.
UTi Worldwide is a non-asset-based supply chain management company. With integrated solutions configured to a customer’s specific requirements within any major vertical market, UTi can design, manage and service supply chains efficiently and cost-effectively. UTi’s global footprint of 310 offices and 230 logistics centers in 59 countries enables it to develop and implement client-centric, global solutions with primary services that include: air and ocean freight forwarding, contract logistics, distribution, customs brokerage, managed transportation services, and supply chain analysis and consulting.
2015 revenues: $3.69 billion
Over its 120-year history, Kuehne + Nagel has evolved from a traditional international freight forwarder to a global provider of fully integrated supply chain solutions. Since 1890, when the business was founded in Germany, Kuehne + Nagel has grown to occupying more than 1,000 offices in over 100 countries, with over 63,000 employees. Its key business activities and market position are built on the company’s capabilities in ocean freight, air freight, contract logistics, integrated logistics, and trucking.
2015 revenues: $5.23 billion
XPO Logistics is a global provider of transportation and logistics solutions. Its supply chain services include: freight brokerage, intermodal rail, last mile and expedite by ground and air; highly engineered contract logistics; high-value-added warehousing and distribution; and global forwarding. XPO serves more than 30,000 customers with a highly integrated network of 863 locations in 27 countries. The company has more than 52,000 employees. Many of its customers are in the manufacturing, retail, industrial, technology, aerospace, commercial, life sciences and government sectors.
2015 revenues: $5.54 billion
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides safe and reliable transportation services to a diverse group of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company provides capacity-oriented solutions centered on delivering customer value and service. J.B. Hunt was incorporated in Arkansas in 1961, and has been a publicly held company since its initial public offering in 1983. Its service offerings include transportation of full truckload freight, which J.B. Hunt directly transports utilizing its company-controlled revenue equipment and company drivers or independent contractors. The company also has arrangements with most of the major North American rail carriers to transport truckload freight in containers and trailers. It also provides customized freight movement, revenue equipment, labor and systems services that are tailored to meet individual customers' requirements and typically involve long-term contracts.
2015 revenues: $5.81 billion
Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Wash. As a Fortune 500 company, Expeditors employs over 14,600 trained professionals in a worldwide network of over 250 locations across six continents. Expeditors offers customized solutions and seamless, integrated information systems. Its services include the consolidation and forwarding of air or ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing, distribution and customized logistics solutions.
2015 revenues: $6.61 billion
United Parcel Service Inc. was founded in 1907, and today provides package delivery services, less-than-truckload capabilities and global supply chain management solutions. UPS delivers packages each business day for 1.5 million shipping customers to 7.9 million receivers in over 220 countries and territories. UPS creates value for its customers through solutions that lower costs, improve service and provide highly customizable supply chain control and visibility. Its UPS Supply Chain Solutions group has resources to manage every aspect of global supply chains, including logistics, distribution, transportation, LTL, air freight, ocean, contract logistics, consulting services and customs brokerage.
2015 revenues: $8.21 billion
Founded in 1905, C.H. Robinson provides freight transportation and logistics, outsource solutions, produce sourcing, and information services to over 46,000 customers through a network of offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides access to over 66,000 transportation providers worldwide, including contract motor carriers, railroads, air freight carriers and ocean carriers. C.H. Robinson’s workforce currently stands at over 11,500 employees.
2015 revenues: $13.48 billion
