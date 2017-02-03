Forklift manufacturer Toyota Industries Corp. (TICO) has acquired material handling systems integrator Bastian Solutions as part of its launch of a new North American division, Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions (TALS). The division will focus on new forms of logistics solutions beyond forklifts, and will be operated separately from the forklift business, except for coordination in strategic areas as appropriate.

Mike Romano has been named president & CEO of TALS. He has 30 years of management experience, including leadership as president & CEO of Associated Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, an industry supplier in the Chicago area. He will resign from Associated concurrent with assuming his new role, effective April 3rd, 2017.

Bill Bastian II is expected to remain CEO of Bastian Solutions, which was founded in 1952. No management changes at the company are planned as a result of the acquisition. Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions, will maintain that role through the transition.

The acquisition of Bastian Solutions is subject to regulatory approvals, with a target closing in April 2017.