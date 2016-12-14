The Raymond Corporation has launched the Pick2Pallet LED light system designed to help improve customer productivity and reduce picking errors.

With a focus on providing end-to-end warehouse solutions for addressing customer productivity needs, Raymond developed this latest system based on a customer demand for better A-B picking.

The patent-pending Pick2Pallet LED light system directs operators where to place picked product through visual, colored light cues that work in tandem with voice picking solutions.

The Raymond Corporation