As unions' membership continues to decline and their allies in federal government decamp, they're seeking to rebuild membership by transforming independent contractors into employees, especially commercial drivers. Some courts and state and local governments are helping unions pursue this strategy, but even during the Obama era successful outcomes were not assured, and recent court decisions and the stiffening of employer resolve could slow their advance. In 2016 only 10.7% of the ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Unions Step Up Attacks on Independent Contractor Status" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.