Adrienne Selko
Senior Editor
adrienne.selko@penton.com
We have to look more closely at each other. Separating ourselves in terms of management and workers, especially in the warehouse, is an outdated and unproductive viewpoint. This was brought home to me recently as I attended an industry event and listened to a manager talk about what motivates warehouse workers. And while the goal was to help companies attract and retain workers, I was quite taken aback with the perspective of the speaker. It was almost as if he was explaining how another ...
