The new Trump Administration is committed to lifting the burden of federal regulation off American business, but a big part of what employers face is the proliferation of laws and rules imposed by states and municipalities. "The importance of what is occurring is that states and cities are asserting their own authority to craft employment laws particular to their own jurisdiction or belief," observes attorney Kevin Hyde of the Foley & Lardner law firm. "These cities and ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Employers Need to Know How to Deal With Proliferating State Laws" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.