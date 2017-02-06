Driverless trucks may loom in our future, but for now professional drivers will still haul our goods. With the economy improving, the pressure is increasing for logistics providers to tackle the driver shortage head on. A good place to start is to avoid a few of the most commonly made mistakes in driver recruiting and retention. Turning these pitfalls into advantages was discussed by a panel of experts at the recent Intermodal Expo, held by the Intermodal Association of North America. Their ...
