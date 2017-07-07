10 Best Schools for a Supply Chain Education, Class of 2017

Michigan State and professional supply chain association APICS have been engaged in a far-reaching Beyond the Horizon research projects, investigating current business practices of more than 50 supply chain organizations. One recent study looked at how to create value through procurement and sourcing efforts in integrated supply chains. Also, Michigan State has established the Midland Research Institute for Value Chain Creation (MRIVCC) to promote collaborative solutions-focused research for commercial and humanitarian applications. The institute, which was created with the support of grants from The Dow Chemical Company, Dow Corning Corporation, and multiple Midland, Michigan-based, foundations, resides within the Department of Supply Chain Management in the Eli Broad College of Business.

In addition to housing the prominent research Center for Transportation and Logistics (CTL) on the Cambridge, Mass., campus, MIT has established an international presence on several continents. The MIT Global SCALE (Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence) Network launched in 2008 and now spans Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America. SCALE aims to create local supply chain talent in different regions of the world while opening up new opportunities for innovation. Research programs include MIT’s Responsible Supply Chain Lab include the Palm Oil Traceability and Small Holders Initiative, which informs traceability and no-deforestation practices in the palm oil supply chain with independent smallholder farmers (ISHFs) and small growers, through insight into the complex network of traders in Malaysia.

The University of Tennessee Haslam School of Business’s Global Supply Chain Institute is well regarded for its numerous supply chain research projects, such as a recent study that identifies best practices for leveraging transparency in supply chains for financial profit. UT also hosts twice-yearly Supply Chain Forums that include over 150 senior executives from top corporations, aimed at addressing key supply chain strategies, as well as recruiting UT’s business students.

The Department of Marketing and Logistics at Ohio State’s Fisher College of Business prepares both undergraduate and graduate students to take on important roles at leading international companies. Courses are offered in consumer behavior and quantitative marketing, as well as logistics and supply chain management topics. The Global Supply Chain Forum provides the opportunity for practitioners and academics to pursue the critical issues related to customer satisfaction and operational excellence independent of specific functional expertise.

Arizona State’s W.P. Carey Department of Supply Chain conducts supply chain management research that advances the field, focusing on supplier relations, supplier selection, purchasing negotiations, operations, transportation, inventory, warehousing, benchmarking, third-party vendors, electronic commerce, recycling, supply chain electronic software and customer relations. CAPS Research is a nonprofit global research organization dedicated to supply and supply chain issues. Its research products and events are aimed at executives with strategic responsibilities for the supply/sourcing/procurement effort.

Penn State’s Smeal College of Business is home to the Supply Chain & Information Systems (SC&IS) department and the Center for Supply Chain Research (CSCR). SC&IS has more than 30 faculty members and over 600 students, and offers supply chain programs for every educational level, including undergraduate, graduate and doctorate degrees. Along with executive education, CSCR focuses its efforts in research, benchmarking and corporate sponsorship. One of its best-known research projects is the annual Third-Party Logistics Study presented at the CSCMP conference (and supported by MH&L's sister publication IndustryWeek ).

The Tauber Institute is a joint venture between the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business and the College of Engineering, and many industry partners to facilitate cross-disciplinary education in global operations management, supply chain and manufacturing. A new executive program, Global Supply Chain Innovation in a Changing Environment, focuses on real-world examples of success and failures in supply chain innovation. The program also runs simulations so participants can apply innovation lessons to their own supply chains.

Traffic21, Carnegie Mellon’s Smart Transportation Research Institute, is looking at such topics as infrastructure, transportation access, transportation routing, human factors, artificial intelligence, web applications and autonomous vehicles. In one project, for instance, CMU researchers are investigating the design and application of adaptive traffic signal control strategies for urban road networks.

Since 1988, Purdue’s Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises (DCMME) and the Global Supply Chain Management Initiative (GSCMI) Center have been the focal point within Purdue’s Krannert School of Management for promoting education, research and industrial engagement with those interested in operations management, manufacturing management and supply chain management. One current project is centered on developing an inventory planning system for a home products company to enable inventory planning capabilities, such as triggering orders, revising to forecasts, and adjusting to supplier changes.

The Center for Transportation Research at the University of Texas at Austin promotes transformative developments in the field of transportation engineering and planning through the integration of technology and policy research. In a typical year, CTR administers between 150 and 200 research projects and interagency contracts with combined budgets exceeding $12 million. For instance, the CTR was recently selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to be a Beyond Traffic Innovation Center and to help lead the new Automated Vehicle Proving Ground Partnership program in Texas.

High school students and their parents alike know that when it comes to picking a college, there’s no such thing as having too much information (or financial aid, but that’s a whole ’nother story). Fortunately, several organizations compile annual or biennial rankings of the top supply chain university programs as a guide to graduating high school seniors (and their parents) who are thinking of pursuing a degree in a supply chain-related field.

In the past, we’ve looked at the rankings as compiled by SCM World, which were based on opinions from supply chain professionals. For 2017, we’ve decided to look at the US News & World Report rankings of the top undergraduate supply chain management/logistics program rankings. These rankings are based solely on peer assessment surveys.