Dual reciprocating barriers create a controlled access area where the inner gate and outer gate cannot be opened at the same time.
As companies look to save costs and maximize space within their facilities, many are looking upward instead of outward. Elevated work platforms and multi-level racking systems are often a less expensive option—and sometimes the only option—to create additional storage space and work areas. Multi-level work environments allow companies to add productive floor space without adding to their facility's footprint, which is generally less costly and time-consuming than expanding ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Best Practices in Fall Protection for Mezzanines and Pick Modules" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.