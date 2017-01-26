With a price tag of $137. 5 billion, President Donald Trump’s team has compiled a list of about 50 infrastructure projects that it will undertake, as reported by McClatchy’s Kansas City Star and The News Tribune.

At this stage the projects are working drafts and will be developed with input from the National Governors Association.

The projects have to meet specific criteria:

▪ A national security or public safety “emergency.”

▪ “Shovel-ready,” with at least 30% of initial design and engineering work complete.

▪ Direct job creator.

▪ Project with the potential for increased U.S. manufacturing.

While some of the projects cross state lines such as the Hydroelecdtric plants that will be opened by the USACE and the NextGen Air Traffic Control System, other projects are specific to states. Some of these projects include:

-Port Mojave Solar Project – AZ

-TransWest Express Transmission – CA, NV, AX

-Savannah Harbor Expansion – GA

-Chicago Union Station Redevelopment – IL

-Lake Ponchartrain Bridge – LA

-Gordie Howe International Bridge – MI

