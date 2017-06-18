Top 25 Supply Chains of 2017

1. Unilever

Unilever, according to Gartner, sits perched atop the Top 25 rankings due to high opinion polling as well as its perfect 10 on the corporate social responsibility component of the scoring. And to be sure, Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan is one of the best known and most comprehensive corporate environmental initiatives. Even so, though, Unilever and other top consumer goods manufacturers also appearing on the Gartner list—such as Procter & Gamble, Nestlé and Colgate-Palmolive—were recently singled out by Amnesty International as companies that are profiting from child and forced labor. If nothing else, that indicates both a weakness in measuring corporate CSR programs as well as the enormity of trying to clean up the messes made by shady business operators large and small throughout every corner of the world. From all indications, Unilever still remains one of the pioneers in sustainable supply chain practices. And on the logistics side, Gartner points to the company’s shift from a point-to-point network to a courier-type approach, with nine European hubs that consolidate the movement of all goods.