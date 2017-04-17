Top 10 Technologies That Will Disrupt Your Supply Chain

Supply Chain Evolution

At ProMat 2017 Deloitte and MHI released the 2017 MHI Annual Industry Report, which among other things explores eight key technologies that supply chain managers need to better understand since these technologies will disrupt supply chains for the next decaide.

According to the report, 83% of survey respondents believe that at least one of these eight technologies could either be a source of competitive advantage or a source of disruption for supply chains in the next 10 years.

The survey also found that two of these technologies (robotics & automation, and driverless vehicles & drones) have already had a bigger and more rapid impact on supply chains than previously predicted. This accelerated pace of change is dramatically altering the way supply chains work, how they are managed, and how the always-on network is evolving.

In fact, the idea of a supply chain itself is likely to change, according to Scott Sopher, principal with Deloitte Consulting's supply chain practice. "Supply chains are evolving to become digital supply networks, which are on-demand and always-on."

What's more, this type of always-on supply network "has the potential to deliver massive economic and environmental rewards,” adds George Prest, CEO of MHI. “It can boost productivity and sustainability, drive new markets, and encourage innovation, resulting in exponential change for industry and society as a whole.”

This gallery takes a closer look at the 10 technologies identified in the report, ranked in order of being most likely to disrupt your operations.