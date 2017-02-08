Top 10 Freight Traffic Bottlenecks in the US

In order to determine "bottlenecks" in the U.S. transportation system, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) collected GPS data in support of the Federal Highway Administration’s Freight Performance Measures.
This “bottleneck” analysis incorporates several unique components, including a massive database of truck GPS data at freight-significant locations throughout the U.S., and an algorithm that quantifies the impact of congestion on truck-based freight.
ATRI provides this information to enable "decision-making in both the private and public sectors by allowing stakeholders to better understand the severity of congestion and mobility constraints on the U.S. highway transportation system."
The group points out that this is of particular importance as the nation weighs the needs and resources available for transportation funding. On a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency.
Here is a full list of 100 bottlenecks.
This bottleneck's location is I-45 at I-30.
The average speed is 38 with the peak average speed of 27. Non-peak average speed is 43.
This ranking is one position lower than last year.
This bottleneck's location is I-5 at I-90.
The average speed is 35 with the peak average speed of 27. Non-peak average speed is 39.
This ranking is four higher than last year.
This city has two bottlenecks. The one ranked in the tenth position is I-10 at I 45. The average speed is 42 with the peak average speed of 31. Non-peak average speed is 46. This ranking is five lower higher than last year.
The other bottleneck, which is ranked in the eight position is I-45 at US 59. The average speed is 36 with the peak average speed of 26. Non-peak average speed is 40. This ranking is the same as last year.
This bottleneck's location is SR 18 at SR 167.
The average speed is 45 with the peak average speed of 39. Non-peak average speed is 48.
This ranking is ten higher than last year.
This bottleneck's location is SR 60 at SR 57.
The average speed is 43 with the peak average speed of 35. Non-peak average speed is 46.
This ranking is three higher than last year.
This bottleneck's location is I-71 at I-75.
The average speed is 46 with the peak average speed of 38. Non-peak average speed is 49.
This ranking is two higher than last year.
This bottleneck's location is I-65 at I-64/I-71.
The average speed is 39 with the peak average speed of 32. Non-peak average speed is 43.
This ranking is the same as last year.
This bottleneck's location is I-290 at I-90/I-94.
The average speed is 27 with the peak average speed of 22. Non-peak average speed is 28.
This ranking is one lower than last year.
This bottleneck's location is I-95 at SR 4.
The average speed is 35 with the peak average speed of 27. Non-peak average speed is 38.
This ranking is one higher than last year.
This city has two bottlenecks. The one ranked ninth is I-75 at I-285 (North). The average speed is 44 with the peak average speed of 33. Non-peak average speed is 49. This ranking is three higher than last year.
The other bottleneck, which is the number one position, is at I-285 and I -85 ( North). The average speed is 38 with the peak average speed of 26. Non-peak average speed is 44.
