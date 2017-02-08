Top 10 Freight Traffic Bottlenecks in the US

In order to determine "bottlenecks" in the U.S. transportation system, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) collected GPS data in support of the Federal Highway Administration’s Freight Performance Measures.

This “bottleneck” analysis incorporates several unique components, including a massive database of truck GPS data at freight-significant locations throughout the U.S., and an algorithm that quantifies the impact of congestion on truck-based freight.

ATRI provides this information to enable "decision-making in both the private and public sectors by allowing stakeholders to better understand the severity of congestion and mobility constraints on the U.S. highway transportation system."

The group points out that this is of particular importance as the nation weighs the needs and resources available for transportation funding. On a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency.

Here is a full list of 100 bottlenecks.