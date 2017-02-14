Widespread reduction in federal regulatory constraints on trucking will offer supply chain managers more cost-effective freight hauling. In some areas those changes will come quickly, others will take more time, and in still others—particularly at the state and local level—favorable change may never materialize. Federal rulemaking over the last eight years under the Obama Administration far exceeded anything seen under previous Presidents. President Trump has taken immediate ...
