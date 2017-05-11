A platoon of autonomous hybrid trucks driving on a wireless charging lane.
Global consulting firm KPMG anticipates that as early as 2030, a new mobility services segment will emerge worth well over $1 trillion dollars for products and services related to autonomy, mobility and connectivity. According to KPMG's 2017 Global Automotive Executive Study, which polled nearly 1,000 executives with the world's leading automotive companies, 76% say just one connected vehicle generates more revenue streams than 10 conventional vehicles. At the center of this ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "How Apps and Autonomy are Reshaping Logistics" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.