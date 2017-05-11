Global consulting firm KPMG anticipates that as early as 2030, a new mobility services segment will emerge worth well over $1 trillion dollars for products and services related to autonomy, mobility and connectivity. According to KPMG's 2017 Global Automotive Executive Study, which polled nearly 1,000 executives with the world's leading automotive companies, 76% say just one connected vehicle generates more revenue streams than 10 conventional vehicles. At the center of this ...