Forklift Fiascoes and Lift Truck Lunacy

According to the description, a rookie driver was behind the wheel of this forklift. But then again, the load doesn't seem to have been properly palletized in the first place. Either way, that load is down for the count. Video posted by Said Garcia .

Forklift drivers and truck drivers often have a very symbiotic relationship, where if the connection between their vehicles is interrupted, things aren't going to end well. As this video posted by Kyle Thill observes, the key to all good relationships is close communication.

It's drilled into forklift operators' heads every single day: Pay attention. But sometimes, like in this video posted by Daniel Jones , that basic concept gets lost.

An important consideration for all forklift drivers is to know the load capacity for their trucks. You see, if something is too heavy... well, you'll see in this video posted by Adella Cortes .

Keep your eye on the upper right-corner of the screen. Either the operator thought he was applying the brake and thought wrong, or something more pernicious is going on here. Whatever the case, this video posted by Muhammad Khan shows that you've got to keep your eyes open at all times when a forklift is in the area.

By law, warehouses are equipped with sprinkler systems, presumably to prevent fires from spreading. Sometimes they can also serve as a deterrent to bad forklifting practices, as this video from Astrosloth illustrates.

"I wonder what happened that guy. He was standing right there by the curtain just a minute ago, right before I tried out this neat spin move. Hmmm... what was that thud? Uh oh." Posted by David Ireland .

Forklift safety isn't something to be taken lightly, and over the years MH&L has been at the forefront of the industry in preaching its importance, through our articles, news coverage and our past sponsorship of National Forklift Safety Day and attendant events in Washington, D.C.

Back in 2013, we put together Dumb Things People Do with Forklifts, a slideshow of YouTube videos that illustrate what happens when people aren't practicing forklift safety. Drivers and pedestrians get hurt (or worse), equipment gets damaged, loads get ruined, and even entire buildings can be laid waste. Well, it's five years later, but our recent tour of YouTube reveals that, yes, dumb things are still happening in the warehouse with forklifts.

In this new series of videos, you’ll see some more examples of what NOT to do when behind the wheel of a lift truck, or anywhere near one in a warehouse. Click on the highlighted text in the descriptions of each video. If you know of any videos you think should be immortalized here, contact us at dave.blanchard@penton.com and we’ll consider adding them to the Forklift Hall of Shame.