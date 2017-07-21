Material Handling & Logistics
Forklift Fiascoes and Lift Truck Lunacy

Jul 21, 2017
Forklift safety isn't something to be taken lightly, and over the years MH&L has been at the forefront of the industry in preaching its importance, through our articles, news coverage and our past sponsorship of National Forklift Safety Day and attendant events in Washington, D.C.

Back in 2013, we put together Dumb Things People Do with Forklifts, a slideshow of YouTube videos that illustrate what happens when people aren't practicing forklift safety. Drivers and pedestrians get hurt (or worse), equipment gets damaged, loads get ruined, and even entire buildings can be laid waste. Well, it's five years later, but our recent tour of YouTube reveals that, yes, dumb things are still happening in the warehouse with forklifts.

In this new series of videos, you’ll see some more examples of what NOT to do when behind the wheel of a lift truck, or anywhere near one in a warehouse. Click on the highlighted text in the descriptions of each video. If you know of any videos you think should be immortalized here, contact us at dave.blanchard@penton.com and we’ll consider adding them to the Forklift Hall of Shame.

