If not managed properly, the transportation of inherently-dangerous hazardous or radioactive materials can result in accidents and spills, monetary damages, injury and even death. About 20 million consignments of all sizes containing radioactive materials are transported worldwide each year on public roads, railways and waterways. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, in 2016 alone, more than 5,500 incidents occurred during the transportation of hazardous ...