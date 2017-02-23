Top 10 Most Corrupt Countries of 2017

The 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index was released recently, serving as a kind of early-warning system of which countries to avoid for business deals of any kind.
"In too many countries, people are deprived of their most basic needs and go to bed hungry every night because of corruption, while the powerful and corrupt enjoy lavish lifestyles with impunity,” says José Ugaz, chair of Transparency International which produced the index.
The lower-ranked countries in the index are plagued by "untrustworthy and badly functioning public institutions like the police and judiciary," the report noted.
Even where anti-corruption laws are on the books, "in practice they're often skirted or ignored. People frequently face situations of bribery and extortion, rely on basic services that have been undermined by the misappropriation of funds, and confront official indifference when seeking redress from authorities that are on the take."
On the bright side, Denmark was named the least corrupt country in the world, with the U.S. coming in at 18.
The top exports of Somalia are: livestock, bananas, charcoal and scrap metal.
The top export of South Sudan is crude oil.
The top exports of North Korea are: coal, textiles, iron and ore.
The top exports of Syria are: crude oil, minerals and petroleum products.
The top exports of Yemen are: crude petroleum, petroleum gas, and coal tar oil.
The top exports of Sudan are: gold, livestock, oil, Arabic gum.
Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa and one of the largest in the world. Hydrocarbons account for more than 70% of GDP, more than 95% of exports and approximately 90% of government revenue.
The top exports of Afghanistan are: carpets, dried fruits and medicinal plants.
Venezuela is the world's tenth biggest exporter and the thirteenth largest producer of oil. Shipments of oil account for 96% of total exports.
