Let's take it as a given that robots are going to be deployed in your warehouse soon, if they aren't already. The pundits seem to all agree that it's no longer a matter of if robots will take over some warehouse tasks; the question now is how will your human workforce react? When it comes to warehouse robots, notes Kyle Landry, research associate with market intelligence firm Lux Research, there are two basic types of technologies: robots that are designed to assist humans, and ...