Dave Blanchard
Editorial Director/
Associate Publisher
We're living in a golden age of supply chain technology, an era characterized by so many game-changing innovations and solutions that the very nature of the material handling and logistics industry has been altered. Scott Sopher, principal and leader of Deloitte Consulting's global supply chain practice, says that supply chains are evolving to something more like a digital supply network, one that is on-demand and always-on. "As digital capability fuels customer expectations to ...
