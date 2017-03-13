ProMat 2017: The Industry on Display

Smart Bin Systems for Benchtop Use

Apex Supply Chain Technologies has introduced the ACTYLUS 8100 and 8200 smart bin systems, which enable operations with assembly and compact manufacturing cells to use replenishment automation to ensure bin supplies never run out. The devices are compact, at one shelf (14.5 inches) and two shelves high (22 inches), respectively.

They are suitable for use in benchtop and wall mount applications, including assembly cells and individual workstations. ACTYLUS Smart Bin Systems automate Kanban and the vendor-managed inventory (VMI) process. Either model can be used with an optional riser or wall mount that raises the bins off the work surface, conserving benchtop work space. ACTYLUS smart bins are powered by the Apex Trajectory Cloud, a secure analytics and inventory replenishment platform that consolidates smart bin data in real time to give distributors and their customers 24/7 visibility into inventory. Stock levels can be checked and managed online anytime and anywhere from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Apex Supply Chain Technologies

