ProMat 2017: The Industry on Display

ProMat 2017: The Industry on DisplayMar 13, 2017
Comparable to (though perhaps not as well-known as) the appearance of the first robin in your backyard or the sound of "Play ball!" on Opening Day is another spring-time rite of passage: the ribbon-cutting ceremony at ProMat, North America's largest trade show devoted to material handling and logistics solutions.
Besides finding virtually every type of material handling equipment available at the show, attendees can choose from over 100 educational seminars, four keynote sessions, a "women in the supply chain industry" forum, and solutions theaters focused on autonomous vehicles and sustainable facilities.