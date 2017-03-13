Material Handling & Logistics
ProMat 2017: The Industry on Display

Mar 13, 2017
    Held in the sprawling halls of Chicago's McCormick Place, ProMat 2017 will host more than 800 exhibitors and an estimated 30,000 attendees, during the week of April 3-6.

    The main attraction at ProMat 2017, of course, will be the show floor, with vendors displaying both their most popular best-selling solutions as well as the latest and greatest advances in supply chain technology.

    Keynote presenters include sustainability expert and author Andrew Winston, Boston Consulting Group's Internet of Things expert Markus Lorenz, and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Also, a panel of industry experts will join with MHI's George Prest and Deloitte Consulting's Scott Sopher in their annual report on the state of the industry. Rumor has it that the Windy City is also well regarded for its restaurants, night life and sports franchises, should you feel so inclined after hours.

    Smart Bin Systems for Benchtop Use

    Apex Supply Chain Technologies has introduced the ACTYLUS 8100 and 8200 smart bin systems, which enable operations with assembly and compact manufacturing cells to use replenishment automation to ensure bin supplies never run out. The devices are compact, at one shelf (14.5 inches) and two shelves high (22 inches), respectively.

    They are suitable for use in benchtop and wall mount applications, including assembly cells and individual workstations. ACTYLUS Smart Bin Systems automate Kanban and the vendor-managed inventory (VMI) process. Either model can be used with an optional riser or wall mount that raises the bins off the work surface, conserving benchtop work space. ACTYLUS smart bins are powered by the Apex Trajectory Cloud, a secure analytics and inventory replenishment platform that consolidates smart bin data in real time to give distributors and their customers 24/7 visibility into inventory. Stock levels can be checked and managed online anytime and anywhere from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

    Apex Supply Chain Technologies
    Booth S5036
     

    High-Level Order Picker

    Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks has introduced a 3,000-pound capacity EOP15N3 order picker to its North American product line. The EOP15N3 has the ability to reach order-picking heights of up to 30 feet. The EOP15N3 high-level order picker include utilizes advanced three-phase AC technology, which provides strong acceleration, high lifting and lowering speeds, lower energy consumption and longer run times for increased operator productivity throughout a shift. The electric steering requires less effort to control the lift truck, and the operator platform incorporates a cushioned floor to help reduce operator fatigue throughout the shift. The ergonomic control handle incorporates a solid and secure grip with a natural range of motion. The lift truck's interactive display panel shows key performance and truck status information in full color for improved awareness during operation.

    Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks/Jungheinrich
    Booth S3603
     

    LED Light System for A-B Picking

    The Raymond Corporation has launched the Pick2Pallet LED light system designed to help improve customer productivity and reduce picking errors. With a focus on providing end-to-end warehouse solutions for addressing customer productivity needs, Raymond developed this latest system based on a customer demand for better A-B picking. The patent-pending Pick2Pallet LED light system directs operators where to place picked product through visual, colored light cues that work in tandem with voice picking solutions.

    The Raymond Corporation
    Booth S3218
     

    Reusable Bulk Container

    Schaefer Systems' Packaging Systems Division has introduced the GlobalStac bulk container, a returnable and reusable packaging solution suitable for shipping by land or sea. It offers a 1195 x 990mm footprint with 95% cube utilization in both a 40' sea container and a 53' tractor trailer. The GlobalStac features a 33" (844mm) height option resulting in 256 containers when collapsed in a 53' trailer or 176 containers in a 40' sea container. Six other heights are available to meet user requirements.

    Schaefer Systems International
    Booth S2903
     

    Barcode Labels

    Smith Corona has introduced 4" X 6" Thermal Transfer Labels on new Polyester release liner. They feature a 3" core and 8" outside diameter. The labels are perforated for hand apply usage, and are suitable for Zebra and other common industrial printers. These labels do require the use of thermal ribbon. The most common ribbon for this size: 4.33" X 1476' Thermal Ribbon for Zebra printers.

    Smith Corona Corp.
    Booth S5226
     

    Nestable Tilting Trucks

    Akro-Mils has announced its Akro-Tilt Trucks now nest fully assembled for shipping. As many as four of these trucks can be stacked on a single pallet. Akro-Tilt Trucks are versatile tipping trucks for heavy-duty work. These trucks allow one person to handle bulk, heavyweight jobs up to 2,000 lbs. Units utilize full frames with steel under the top rim. Its wide mouth and low profile are designed for easy loading. Its fully welded and reinforced, powder-coated 13-gauge frame is optimized for automatic dumper applications, and is corrosion-resistant. Akro-Tilt Trucks now come in 14 models, including seven with forklift channels, which allow loaded trucks to be lifted, moved and maneuvered more easily. Optional lids are available.

    Akro-Mils
    Booth S2031
     

    Automated Inventory Staging Buffer

    Dematic has introduced Dematic Multishuttle Flex, an automated inventory staging buffer that is designed to accommodate cartons and totes. The Multishuttle Flex incorporates a flexible load handling device, enabling high performance storage and retrieval of variable load sizes and formats, without the use of trays. The load handling device "flexes" to adjust to the dimensions of the load to be handled and accommodates carton/tote sizes of varying lengths and widths.

    Configurations are tailored to fit existing building layouts while optimizing density and minimizing floor space. The Mutlishuttle Flex is designed for applications that need to accommodate a variety of load sizes in a compact, high density, controlled access environment.

    It can be utilized in multiple market sectors: grocery, food/beverage, general merchandise retailers, and B2B industrial distributors.

    Dematic
    Booth S1212

    Modular Fast Chargers

    EnerSys has introduced its Express EnCore high frequency modular fast chargers, which allow batteries designed for fast charging to be safely charged anytime during the shift-day. With high charge rates, most two-shift and some two- to three-shift operations can avoid changing batteries during the shift-day. The modular construction adapts to a range of battery capacities, allowing potential reduction of the number of chargers in a fleet. Charger modules are automatically switched off and on based on charge cycle requirements. Should a module develop a minor fault, the charger bypasses the module for continued operation and continuation of the charging process without interruption. The use of short current pulses acts to shorten the full charge time by effectively mixing the electrolyte in less time.

    EnerSys
    Booth S603

    High Heat Casters and Wheels

    Hamilton Caster has introduced new casters and wheels engineered to withstand the rigors of high temperatures. These new products are designed for use in food manufacturing, autoclaves, product finish systems and other extreme temp environments. Temperature capabilities begin at 250°F and top out at 750°F; wheel diameters span 3 inches to 12 inches; load capacities per caster range from 260 pounds up to a massive 9000 pounds. Wheel offerings include the Ultratherm with a high performance elastic rubber tread. Other non-metal high temp wheels include the Thermolast, a 30% glass-fiber-reinforced nylon 6/6, and Duratherm, a durable composite material that outlasts high heat phenolic and is designed for oven racks. For casters, the new Inferno series is offered in light, medium and heavy duty plus a new high heat stainless steel line. The MagmaMax Extra Heavy Duty Series is rated up to 750°F with a maximum load capacity of 9000 lbs. per caster.

    Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.
    Booth S1145

    Fleet Management Software

    The Asset Intelligence subsidiary of I.D. Systems Inc. has introduced FleetView, a transportation fleet management interface for fleets of dry van trailers, intermodal containers, chassis and flatbed trailers.

    Providing online user access to the VeriWise fleet management platform, FleetView provides users better visibility of their assets while streamlining system functionality. It provides customizable real-time fleet status and advanced drill-down reporting capabilities, delivering critical information including when assets are moving, when they are loaded or unloaded, when assets enter or exit geofenced landmarks, when they are dormant and for how long. The new core Visibility module within the FleetView interface provides a map-based visualization of information, allowing users to see and assess the data they need to manage fleet operations.

    I.D. Systems Inc.
    Booth S454

    Palletizing Software for Robotic Operations

    Intelligrated has introduced IntelliGen palletizing software that allows operations to adjust pallet load configuration without the need for extra programming or integration. Designed for robotic palletizing operations that handle a variety of product types and sizes, the new software allows operators to adjust load patterns and stacking characteristics based on changing product dimensions and other variables, helping to improve flexibility, speed and load integrity. The IntelliGen software comes integrated with the robotic cell's standard control system and allows facility operations personnel to select user-defined load configurations, simplifying product changeovers.

    Intelligrated
    Booth S2003

    Goods-to-Person Storage & Retrieval

    Kardex Remstar has introduced the LR 35 storage and retrieval unit to its Vertical Buffer Module product family. It is a goods-to-person, bin-handling solution suitable for companies involved in handling single-part or small-volume orders. The unit consists of a shelf system with automatic bin handling, picking stations and its own logistics software. The LR 35 brings totes of small items directly to the operator with minimal wait time.

    Kardex Remstar
    Booth S2912

    Intelligent Automation Solution for Conveyors

    Lenze Americas has introduced an intelligent automation solution package combining the Lenze p300 Panel Controller and the Lenze i500 Frequency Inverter. The smart solution integrates a PLC tooling interface to reduce engineering requirements and troubleshooting of automated machines and systems. The intelligence behind the Lenze automation solution is the p300 Panel Controller, which unites the Codesys-based sequence control and visualization in a flat device.

    Designed for basic to medium complexity control and visualization tasks, the p300 provides for uniform engineering in all phases of the machine development process. Ready-to-use templates and libraries simplify the handling of visualization displays, with plain text diagnostic information presented in different languages. The space-saving p300 unit is designed for direct installation on the control cabinet door. The Lenze i500 Frequency Inverter features a streamlined design and scalable functionality for conveyors and other applications.

    Lenze Americas
    Booth S1831

    Mini-Load Totes

    Orbis Corp. has introduced the ML6040-325 mini-load tote, which was designed to interface with many types of automated storage and retrieval, and shuttle systems. Its molded dividers fit seamlessly into the container grid bottom, creating up to eight distinct cells, designed to fit a wide range of parts, shapes and sizes. This dual-sided system holds the dividers in place, eliminating movement and product shifting that can cause loss or damage. The tote also features contoured handles and a reinforced bottom to minimize deflection. If compartmentalization is not required, the ML6040-325 is available with a smooth bottom. The tote also features generous internal volume to hold more product, and 16 drain holes in the side walls and 12 on the bottom allow for cleaning and draining.

    Orbis Corp.
    Booth S1803

    Diesel Engine-Powered Forklifts

    UniCarriers Americas Corp. (UCA) has introduced its new FK Series diesel engine-powered forklifts with capacity options between 4,000 and 7,000 pounds, powered by the new EPA Tier 4, CARB-certified ZD30 diesel industrial engine.

    This new Advanced Turbo Diesel engine utilizes electronically-controlled fuel injection, cooled exhaust gas recirculation and a diesel oxidation catalyst to provide emission levels below EPA Tier 4 requirements with near elimination of particulate matter. No regeneration or "burn off" time is required. The FK Series offers full-suspension seats with lumbar support adjustments and non-cinching seatbelts for operator comfort and support. The series' Operator Presence System automatically locks lift and tilt operations when the operator leaves the seat. The presence system also includes audible and visual warning if either the seat belt is not engaged or the parking brake has not been applied prior to the operator exiting the compartment.

    UniCarriers Americas Corp. (UCA)
    Booth S1276

    Mast Reach Truck

    The new Yale MR14-25 moving mast reach truck series features seven models and five chassis options. The heavy duty mast creates a high level of stability and features mast lifting heights of up to 502 inches, and mast speeds up to 143 feet per minute. The truck offers a maximum travel speed of 8.7 mph, allowing operators to decrease travel times. For cold storage applications, the truck is available with a fully insulated cabin. Integrated dual CANbus technology identifies operator error and malfunctions, helping diagnose problems for a faster resolution, decreasing unplanned downtime. A "Get Home" action can be activated even after all functions come to rest, allowing the operator to drive the truck to an appropriate place for repair.

    Yale Materials Handling Corp.
    Booth S1003

    Forklift Hour and Alarm Meter

    Keytroller has introduced the Cyberwatch LAN, a wireless hour and alarm meter that can monitor and track the usage and alarm conditions of forklift equipment.

    For locations where a Wi-Fi network connection is accessible, the Cyberwatch LAN provides monitoring on any piece of equipment with no monthly service cost. Users can monitor usage, idling, maintenance needs and alarm warnings (such as low fuel or impacts).

    The product also has optional sensors for monitoring impact, voltage, hydraulic, usage, pneumatic and temperature. In addition, the device handles a wide variety of sophisticated encryption schemes. The Cyberwatch LAN is self-contained and installs on any make or model gas, LPG, diesel or electric machine. It can be attached to four different inputs on a forklift (plus input power connection from the forklift to power it).

    Keytroller
    Booth S4566

Comparable to (though perhaps not as well-known as) the appearance of the first robin in your backyard or the sound of "Play ball!" on Opening Day is another spring-time rite of passage: the ribbon-cutting ceremony at ProMat, North America's largest trade show devoted to material handling and logistics solutions.

Besides finding virtually every type of material handling equipment available at the show, attendees can choose from over 100 educational seminars, four keynote sessions, a "women in the supply chain industry" forum, and solutions theaters focused on autonomous vehicles and sustainable facilities.

