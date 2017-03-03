The Most Boring Jobs in the World

Discuss this Gallery 3
Wise up! In the same way we are learning to hire consisent with a match between interests and capabilities for physical jobs (e.g., bring on tall people for high reaches), we need to seek people who want boring, repetitive, less-intellectually challenging roles. Numbers geeks to be accountant, sticklers for detail, rather than looking for big bucks, to be lawyers, trainable, conscientious simpletons to do repetitive physical tasks.
There's little to be gained by encouraging ragweed to be roses; let it be ragweed.
So you're saying that boring jobs are nothing to sneeze at, then?
I don't think this article was very well prepared. There is no explanation why certain jobs are "boring". Project Management is boring? Sales? Why?
The author could have put a bit more effort into this one.