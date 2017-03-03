The Most Boring Jobs in the World

The World's Most Boring Jobs

A recent study by Emolument.com, a salary benchmarking site, wanted to find out what professions employees considered boring. The good news is that of the professions examined, supply chain jobs didn't make the list. However, law professionals are the least upbeat employees, with 8 out of 10 saying they are bored at work.

"Boredom at work is a key issue for firms trying to keep millennials engaged, especially in traditional industries such as accounting and legal jobs which can be perceived as dull while employers attempt to give young employees the satisfaction of making an impact in their work life in order to prevent them from moving on too swiftly, " says Alice Leguay, COO of Emolument.

And CEOs are just as bored as junior employees. "CEOs struggle to enthuse their teams, having fallen prey to boredom themselves, probably due to being tangled in administrative and managerial processes which frustrate their desire to implement a vision and lead their business," Leguay says. Of course, CEOs are occasionally able to distract themselves from boredom by figuring out how to spend their annual bonuses. So they've got that going for them.