Striving for the “trifecta" of productivity metrics which includes, order accuracy, labor optimization and faster shipping, many businesses are looking to invest in the latest mobile technology.

A study by Wavelink, which polled 107 industry respondents in both NA (41%) and Europe (59%), found that companies view their next mobile platform to be a big leap forward from the generation they're currently using.

While a majority of the respondents plan to stick with Microsoft, near 40% surveyed are either "on the fence" or have plans to migrate away from the legacy Windows devices in order to run alternative operating systems. However, the criteria for mobile OS selection places a high priority on the following: a modern UI, customization options, and solutions that ensure business continuity -- not to mention security.

Highlights of the study include:

Leading Pressure Driving Investment in Mobile Solutions

Customers demanding orders faster 55.7%

Systems incapable of keeping up with orders 42.1%

High cost of labor 37.5%

Supporting item level fulfillment 36.4%

Reducing the cost of fulfillment errors 35.2%

Low availability of skilled labor 31.8%

Running out of space 30.7%

Regulatory compliance requirements 29.6%

Primary Warehouse Improvement Initiative for 2106

Getting order shipped faster 21.6%

Improve labor optimization 20.5%

Improve perfect order rate 14.8%

Reducing cost of errors 10.2%

Improve dock logistics 8 %

Improving storage utilization 8 %

Reducing labor costs 8 %

Meet compliance mandate 5.6%

WMS upgrade 3.4%

Primary Factor Driving Decision to Upgrade Mobile Devices