From Amazon to Alibaba, Uber freight to drone delivery, logistics technology has seen its fair amount of action in 2017, Freightos, the online marketplace for freight, has just released their 2017 Q2 LogTech Report, providing unique and valuable insights into how exactly these developments are impacting the industry.

Industry Trends

The underlying theme of ocean freight pricing in this quarter was stability, as opposed to the volatility that characterized ocean freight in 2016. According to the Freightos International Freight Index, the standard deviation for China – US (West Coast) prices between March and May 2017 was $69 (5% of the average price), compared to $450, or 30% of the average price, in Q2 2016.

Insufficient demand continues to constrain upward rate mobility, as demonstrated by the negligible pricing impact of the combined effect of Memorial Day, Dragon Boat day and congestion in Shanghai.

Following weak 2016 pricing and lower shipping volumes, logistics spend as a percentage of the US GDP dropped from 7.84% in 2015 to 7.5% in 2016. Meanwhile, US import changes from the expanded Panama Canal will gradually shift some 10% of West Coast imports to the East Coast.

Logistics Technology Trends

During the second half of June, Amazon and Alibaba both held conferences in the United States, appealing to small and midsize businesses selling on their platform. While Alibaba was advocating sales to China as Amazon advocated cross-border importing, both are clearly pursuing an SMB focus, as Big Box retailers continue to struggle.

For enterprise forwarders and carriers, the marching orders for Q2 appeared to be freight visibility, as a number of companies unveiled solutions to enhance cross-supply chain visibility of shipments. The last-mile drone delivery space stayed hot, both in the air and on the ground. Meanwhile, Uber Freight formally launched its product, while continuing to face strong competition from other on-demand trucking startups.

The quarter ended on a somber note for digitization, as a global cyber attack called Petya infiltrated Maersk Line’s systems, leading to a freeze on new bookings of containers on Maersk ships and halting operations at APM terminals for a couple of days.

LogTech Industry Activity

Amazon

Amazon will dominate over half the US e-commerce market by 2021, scaling up from its 34% current market share. It’s next challenge will be to export that success, expanding its 6.6% share of import sales in China by investing in US export infrastructure to service the expanding Chinese middle-class. Amazon is also expanding its private labels offerings, while signs of Amazon-controlled manufacturing draws near, like a recent patent for on-demand clothing manufacturing.

Within the last mile delivery space, Amazon is looking to onboard an army of 10,000 independent couriers for same-day delivery in Japan, side-stepping local courier companies. According to the WSJ, while Amazon has formed a task force in its supply chain division to identify how driverless vehicles can be used to improve the business, it has no plans for internal development of capabilities.

According to industry experts, despite the acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon still lacks the refrigerated equivalent of the nationwide domestic warehouse space it needs to dominate the grocery space. Within the US, DHL announced it will begin to offer its services to Amazon at its CVG air hub.

Alibaba

Jack Ma is getting more vocal about plans to encourage global businesses to sell to the Chinese market, and, by extension, the global market.

Best Logistics, an Alibaba-backed logistics company, is currently planning a $1 billion dollar IPO in New York in hopes of riding the wave of interest in the Chinese logistics industry, which currently accounts for 25% of the $9 trillion annual global logistics industry.

Not to be beat out in last mile, over the next decade, Cainiao Network plans to deploy one million smart vehicles, augmented by artificial intelligence, to reduce time and distance travelled for their courier delivery network in China.