A forked AGV (JBT Corp.).
In manufacturing and warehousing operations, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are one of the most versatile solutions for in-plant transport. Automation of transportation is the key point in the production, trade and service sectors for optimizing logistics. As such, AGVs are forming the backbone for the modern material management and material handling industry. AGVs are driverless vehicles that are coordinated by centralized or distributed computer-based control systems and are generally ...
