Best Forklifts of 2017 Awards

The International Forklift Truck of the Year Awards for 2017 have been announced, recognizing the year's best material handling equipment and intralogistics solutions as determined by an independent jury of international trade journalists (full disclosure: I am a member of the jury). The IFOY Awards were presented at the Transport Logistics Fair in Munich, Germany.
The aim of the IFOY Awards is to document the performance capability and innovative drive of the material handling and intralogistics sector, helping to boost competitiveness and raise the profile of the entire intralogistics sector in the public arena.
"Industry 4.09 is fast becoming part and parcel of intralogistics," says Anita Würmser, executive chairperson of the IFOY jury. "This is an area in which the winners have showcased innovations that not only promise but also measurably supply quantum leaps in terms of customer benefit."
This year, 11 machines and solutions from seven manufacturers made it into the final round, with four award winners successfully making it through a six-month selection and testing process to the winners' podium.
Still's iGo neo CX 20, an autonomous horizontal order picker, won in the Warehouse Truck category. The jury noted that the vehicle "closes the gap between robotics and intralogistics," and observed that it proved to be more efficient and more productive in all test layouts whenever the pedestrian principle is used.
Torwegge's TORsten AGV won in the Automated Guided Vehicle category. This omni-directional, heavy-duty AGV can move loads of up to 7.5 metric tons (8.3 tons). The TORsten concept uses different load carriers fitted with matching shelves or containers to meet customer specifications.
Still's heavy-duty tugger train with automatic loading and unloading capabilities won in the category of Special Vehicle. The jury felt that the tugger train—which was custom designed to supply components to the production area of a UK-based construction machinery manufacturer—extends the range of applications of tugger trains, and helps address the ongoing issue of an aging workforce.
Jungheinrich's Indoor Position Solution won in the Special of the Year category. It's a localization system for warehouse forklifts that integrates location data from smartphones, beacons and bluetooth devices. The jury commented: "The concept is not only suitable for vehicle types from different manufacturers, but can also be implemented flexibly, rapidly and at low cost."
