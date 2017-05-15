Best Forklifts of 2017 Awards

IFOY 2017 Awards

The International Forklift Truck of the Year Awards for 2017 have been announced, recognizing the year's best material handling equipment and intralogistics solutions as determined by an independent jury of international trade journalists (full disclosure: I am a member of the jury). The IFOY Awards were presented at the Transport Logistics Fair in Munich, Germany.

The aim of the IFOY Awards is to document the performance capability and innovative drive of the material handling and intralogistics sector, helping to boost competitiveness and raise the profile of the entire intralogistics sector in the public arena.

"Industry 4.09 is fast becoming part and parcel of intralogistics," says Anita Würmser, executive chairperson of the IFOY jury. "This is an area in which the winners have showcased innovations that not only promise but also measurably supply quantum leaps in terms of customer benefit."

This year, 11 machines and solutions from seven manufacturers made it into the final round, with four award winners successfully making it through a six-month selection and testing process to the winners' podium.