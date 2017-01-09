Businesses big and small are realizing better operational efficiencies by automating routine tasks, like asset management and inventory replenishment. In fact, automated management of assets and inventory is well beyond the early adopter stage as businesses use it to increase productivity and reduce costs of the supply chain.

This ebook looks at current developments in supply chain security and storage, focusing on the latest innovations in asset management. Download this report to learn more about smart bin systems, the application of Internet of Things technology to logistics operations, strategic keys to last-mile delivery, and how to navigate risks in your supply chain.

