Increased maintenance and service costs have had a negative impact on commercial fleet operators. Add to that the need to comply with new emissions and fuel standards, as well as a shortage of trained technicians, and you have a situation in need of clarity.

This eBook is designed to help companies can gain a comprehensive view of all of their fleet management and maintenance costs. It looks at some of the latest technologies in play, such as telematics, that offer a safer and more economical way to transport goods. You’ll also learn how to re-evaluate the Total Cost of Truck Fleet Ownership.

Download this eBook to learn about these and other best practices in fleet maintenance and management.

Sponsored by Ryder