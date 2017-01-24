The Academy Award nominations aren’t the only big announcement of interest to competition enthusiasts. The finalists for the International Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award 2017 have also been announced. Eleven trucks from Crown, Jungheinrich, kickTrike, SSI Schäfer, Still, Torwegge and UniCarriers have been nominated for the final round from all the entries.

During the compulsory IFOY Test Days in March, all nominated vehicles will undergo rigorous trials in competitive testing sessions over the course of one week. The IFOY test measures the hard data and compares it with the data for rival machines.

Among other things, the IFOY Award assesses innovative quality, technology, design, ergonomics, handling, safety, cost effectiveness and sustainability. The key criteria for intralogistics solutions include novel/innovative quality, customer benefit, sustainability and marketability of the solution.

The winner in each of four categories will be chosen by a jury made up of 25 international trade journalists (including MH&L’s editor-in-chief Dave Blanchard). The IFOY Award will be presented later this spring in conjunction with the Transport Logistic exhibition in Munich, Germany.

2017 IFOY Award Nominations at a Glance

Category: Warehouse Truck

• EMD 115i, Jungheinrich (electric)

• iGo neo CX 20, Still (electric)

• EPH 125 DTFV, UniCarriers (electric)

Category: Special Vehicle

• WAV 60 Wave – multifunctional vehicle, Crown (electric)

• kickTrike, kickTrike (electric)

• Tugger train with automatic loading and unloading, Still (electric)

Category: AGV / Shuttle

• 2STACK + ID.ADD – process innovation for automatic replenishment, SSI Schäfer

• TORsten, Torwegge

Category: Special of the Year

• Indoor truck finder, Jungheinrich

• Power Plus Life battery, Still

• Innovative dead man's device, UniCarriers Europe