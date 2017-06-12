Crown Equipment Corp. plans to celebrate National Forklift Safety Day , an annual awareness program sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) and held this year on June 13, with a challenge to anyone directly or indirectly related to forklift operation. The company’s campaign this year—“Safety: It’s Up To You”—emphasizes the role each individual, regardless of role, has in promoting a safety-based culture.

Crown will distribute safety posters throughout its locations and to customers as a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility. The company will also be using social media channels to share a short, interactive forklift safety quiz to test knowledge and reinforce key principles.

“A core part of a safety culture is ongoing training at various levels of an organization in order to help minimize the possibility of complacency,” says Ron Grisez, Crown’s director of product safety. “For successful safety programs, it is not just about the quality of the training, but also the accessibility of the training. This is why Crown engages operators, service technicians, trainers, supervisors and even pedestrians in safety initiatives.”

Hercules Industries, a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of sheet metal products and equipment for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry, recently completed a new 100,000 square foot distribution center and used Crown’s Train-the-Trainer program to help them quickly acclimate a new team of operators with their new warehouse environment and an entirely new forklift fleet.

“Being able to train our own people inside the company has helped speed up the process and helped ensure we quickly and efficiently have more operators who can be hands-on,” says Alan Duncan, safety director and superintendent for manufacturing at Hercules’ Denver Branch.

Crown’s Demonstrated Performance (DP) Training programs offer a comprehensive range of forklift training formats.