TVH in the Americas (TVH) has introduced a wireless camera system designed to address the safety and productivity of a company’s day-to-day warehousing operations. The camera system can be installed onto any forklift or heavy machinery to allow the operator to see all of their surroundings.

The wireless camera was specifically made for industrial use so it can handle some of the roughest conditions. Features include built-in heater with anti-frost and anti-mist capabilities, water-resistant, and a sun shield. Other features include a split-screen monitor, 30-35 hours of battery life with an on/off switch, and night vision.

The camera system includes a camera, monitor, a tall bracket to mount the camera, a fan-shaped stand to mount the monitor, a flexi pack battery and charger with 3 adapters, 2 antennas for better connectivity, and power cables.

