RAVAS-SafeLoad is an aftermarket product for counterbalanced lift trucks that provides both a weight indication and stability information in a single combined display. It acts as an active load diagram: it calculates with weight, load center point and mast tilt, in order to decide whether a load is lifted safely in the current situation.

RAVAS-SafeLoad acts as an active load diagram for a forklift truck. It uses information from a hydraulic sensor and a set of sensors that measures the moment forces from load center position and mast tilt, to present stability information in the display.

An LED bar below the weight display goes from green (safe lifting), via yellow, to red (unsafe lifting: risk of tipping over). The LED bar stability indication is enhanced by the color of the weight display (green backlight in safe situations, red backlight in unsafe situations), and by a fork in the weight display that is divided in three segments, one of them blinking to indicate the load center position on the forks.

The indicator of the RAVAS-SafeLoad has a built-in data logging function. It automatically records every single lifting event over time. The data can be downloaded via Bluetooth connection, and provides information on safety and efficiency of the truck, for fleet management.

