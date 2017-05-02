Presto ECOA’s Extended Vertical Travel Lifts are designed to achieve maximum lifting heights with minimum footprint by utilizing multiple scissor mechanisms. Double, triple and quad scissor configurations are available in capacities from 2,000-6,000 lbs. with lifting heights of 70” up to 356”. Standard platform sizes range from 30” x 48” up to 84” x 144”.

All models are built with heavy-duty structural tube scissor legs and torque tubes for maximum stability and minimum deflection. They also feature UL and/or CSA approved controller components, hydraulic limiter valves at the base of each cylinder, mechanical upper travel stops and safety restraint maintenance bars.

High lifts can also be equipped with a variety of options including beveled edges, hand rails, safety chains, bridge plates, accordion skirting, roller shades and custom finishes to satisfy specific application requirements. Lifting and lowering is controlled by either a pushbutton pendant or foot switch.

Presto ECOA Lifts