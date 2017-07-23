ALK Technologies has introduced the latest version of its PC*MILER truck routing, mileage and mapping software.

For any vehicle, especially trucks, slippery or snow covered roads can be incredibly dangerous. Knowing the condition of the road surface, whether it is dry, wet, or ice covered, can enable a fleet manager to determine the safest way to get their assets to a destination. With the new Road Conditions display directly on the map in PC*MILER 31, users can gauge potential impacts on the route plan and proactively route around hazardous conditions. Road conditions are designated as dry, wet/slippery, water/snow and ice/snow.

Similar to road conditions, wind threats, such as gale and hurricane force winds, can cause serious safety risks to trucks pulling lighter loads or those with higher profile trailers. Now, fleet managers will receive a notification in the route plan if the generated route intersects an area flagged as a Wind Alert zone.

Having the most accurate data to schedule fueling or Hours of Service (HOS) breaks for drivers has become increasingly important for dispatchers and fleet managers. PC*MILER 31 provides authenticated amenity and truck parking information at over 7,000 rest areas, truck stops, and truck fueling stations. New locations were added and closed locations were removed to ensure accuracy for planners.

Additionally, where truck parking has been confirmed at a location, PC*MILER will now provide the total number of truck spots available, if 10-hour parking is allowed, and if parking reservations are offered.

PC*MILER runs on Microsoft Windows, IBM AS/400 (iSeries), and mainframe computers. PC*MILER is also available as a web-based application or can be seamlessly integrated with transportation and supply chain management systems.

ALK Technologies