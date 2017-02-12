Juniper Systems Inc. has introduced its Pistol Grip Barcode Scanner addition to the Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet, running both Windows 10 and Android operating systems. Suitable for frequent barcode-scanning applications, this product design aims to reduce physical strain while maximizing productivity.

When added to the Mesa 2, the Pistol Grip Barcode Scanner is suitable for inventory tracking, asset management, manufacturing processing, and inspections, among others. Its design features a two-stage trigger for aim and read. When the device is not in use, it can be stored in the Mesa 2 Holster for ready access.

The Mesa 2 Pistol Grip is compatible with the M2 Office Dock, which allows for docking and charging without removal of the Pistol Grip. In addition, it can be used as a desk stand for viewing of the Mesa 2’s 7-inch display.

