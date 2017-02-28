QuestaWeb Inc. has introduced TradeGearQW to meet the needs of companies concerned about trade compliance.
With TradeGearQW, companies can acquire everything from the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule and Schedule B codes to Harmonized System codes for a single country to a standalone decision engine for landed cost calculations to an advanced product compliance database.
TradeGearQW is a web-native solution that harnesses the Internet and facilitates collaboration among supply chain partners. Its solutions consistently enforce defined business rules and draw on the most up-to-date compliance content available. QuestaWeb offers a range of integration services as well.
Key TradeGearQW features include:
Regulatory tariff schedules for over 147 countries
Product classification engine
Rules, regulations, origins and more for over 300 Free Trade Agreements
Foreign Trade Agreement decision engine
Landed cost engine
Denied party screening tool with audit trails
Intelligence engine for OGA/PGA requirements
Compliance product database.