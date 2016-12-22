Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the TC5 Series touch mobile computers for retail and field mobility applications. The devices are built to last for years and designed to withstand accidental drops into water or onto concrete and used in dusty areas.

Running the AndroidTM 6.0 (Marshmallow) operating system, the TC51 and TC56 devices are supported by Zebra’s Mobility DNA, a suite of application security, development tools and mobile end-user apps.

The TC5 Series features productivity design features to help improve user satisfaction including an easily removable and replaceable battery pack, a large 5-inch display and customizable Active Edge Touch Zones for one-touch access to the most frequently used device features and apps. It features dependable wireless connections inside and outside with 802.11ac/r/k Wi-Fi connectivity for superior roaming capability, and 4G LTE WWAN.

Zebra Technologies Corp.