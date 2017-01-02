InMotion Global Inc. has added free carrier verification, driver qualification, carrier onboarding and fraud warning detection to its AscendTMS feature set. AscendTMS is a transportation management system for freight shippers, freight brokers and carriers.

Carrier onboarding and verification is fully automated, and all qualification data is pulled in real-time.

In addition to the new credit reporting features, AscendTMS offers cash funding on completed loads, fully customizable load management screens, free GPS load tracking built into the TMS, free document management, sending of drivers instructions via text from the TMS (and the ability to receive texted replies into the TMS), complete fleet, asset and driver management, IFTA tax reporting, full brokerage management, accounting, full reporting, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, a free driver pay and settlement module, free route and load optimization, free customization, EDI connectivity, and a driver payment portal.

