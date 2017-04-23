Sealed Air has introduced Opti Next Generation Shrink Films from Millennium Packaging, which is said to supply up to 30% more footage in the same footprint. The films are designed with the Sealed Air 29-micro-layer technology that produces a thinner gauge with improved tear resistance and clarity.

For end users, Opti NX’s thinner gauge and longer rolls make it possible to wrap more packages per roll, reduce film inventory requirements, and increase production uptime by requiring fewer roll changeovers. The ability of the thinner film to use less heat for many shrink operations can help reduce costs by decreasing electricity consumption.

The Opti NX family includes five all-purpose (Opti NXG) and two soft-shrink (Opt NXS) gauges designed for an array of applications, including irregularly shaped products and soft items such as converted paper that are unable to withstand the shrink force of conventional all-purpose materials. The new films adapt to a range of shrink machinery, are recyclable, and are both FDA- and USPS-approved.

Millennium Packaging Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.