UPS has announced improvements to Flex Global View, an event management and visibility tool for air, ocean and surface freight shipments, plus warehouse inventory, purchase orders and customs entry details.

UPS supply chain customers logging into Flex Global View will see upgrades including:

• New ocean container dashboard—a visibility dashboard specifically for ocean containers. Information about containers can be sorted by carrier, port of loading and unloading, shipper, receiver, etc.

• UPS transportation invoice—customers billed in the U.S. and Canada can now view an image of the UPS invoice associated with their air and ocean freight shipments.

• Better dashboards and reports—enhanced and better organized for easier search and reporting requirements.

UPS