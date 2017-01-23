Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) 9.01 offers manufacturing and distribution organizations a solution that meets their business-specific needs with role-based information, a personalized user experience, familiar tools, common navigation and last mile industry capabilities built in.

The new version delivers access to new capabilities supporting finance and human resource management; global operations with multiple currencies for customers and vendors; advanced pick-pack-and-ship capabilities and improved industry-specific features for manufacturing. The solution also incorporates the latest technology innovations from Infor: the Xi Platform including Infor ION, Infor Ming.le, Infor BI, Infor Document Management (IDM), and the latest development framework, Infor Mongoose. The solution can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud.

Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) offers enhanced manufacturing productivity—from improved machine utilization reporting and tracking to more advanced Gantt chart scheduling—to provide advanced planning and scheduling with quick access to schedules and drag & drop validations. In addition, new Infor Ming.le homepages have been created for the buyer, controller, customer service, executive, inventory control, production planner, project manager and salesperson roles. Each of these role-based homepages consist of unique widgets tailored to the unique requirements of each role. Users can add additional personalization to these homepages or create their own. The widgets also allow access to drill back to specific Infor CloudSuite Industrial information for focused decision making.

