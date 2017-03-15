Damco has launched its new supply chain intelligence solution, a digital platform with a suite of interactive dashboards delivering up-to-the-minute information on their supply chains.

The platform is based on a scalable enterprise solution that is fully integrated into Damco’s operational systems to provide actionable data-based insights.

Damco’s Supply Chain Intelligence solution delivers high-level performance indicators that allow users to gain more detailed insights into their supply chain based on shipping profiles, carrier performance, equipment utilization and supplier performance dashboards.

