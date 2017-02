Eoslift has extended its line of heavy duty semi-electric straddle stacker with the introduction of the Semi Powered Straddle Stacker S15J, designed for narrow aisles.

The S15J includes power-saving features, overload protection, throttle valve with a pressure compensation functions to enable stable and reliable lowering, high strength C type steel, a hydraulic reservoir filter, and mechanically assisted steering.

Eoslift USA Corp.