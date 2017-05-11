Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. Inc. (TMHU) has launched a new line of scissor lifts manufactured by AICHI, a subsidiary of Toyota Industries Corp. Toyota’s new AICHI scissor lift models feature:

• Toyota’s AC motor drive system.

• 220 amp hour batteries for extended operating hours.

• Reduced weight for increased maximum speeds.

• A lowered height 19-foot model to fit through a standard doorway.

• New three-stage scissor links for easier entry and exit on a lowered platform.

• A longer wheelbase and lowered center of gravity for improved stability.

• A full range of standard equipment and options, including a joystick.

Toyota Industrial Equipment